LMPD investigating hit-and-run on West Broadway after person struck by car

By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was sent to the hospital early Tuesday after they were hit by a car at the intersection of West Broadway & South 6th Street.

Police said calls came in around 7:45 a.m. The victim was taken to Norton Healthcare and is expected to survive their injuries.

There is no driver or vehicle description available at this time.

Anyone who saw the incident or may have information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

