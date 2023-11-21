LMPD: Man dead after swerving his bicycle into path of car on Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after swerving his bicycle into the path of a car Monday night, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the 6800 block of Crittenden Drive on the report of a bicyclist hit by a car.

Ellis said an initial investigation shows that the bicyclist veered into the path of the car for reasons police don’t know and then was struck. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car was reportedly unhurt and remained on the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.