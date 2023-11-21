Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man dead after swerving his bicycle into path of car on Crittenden Drive

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after swerving his bicycle into the path of a car Monday night, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the 6800 block of Crittenden Drive on the report of a bicyclist hit by a car.

Ellis said an initial investigation shows that the bicyclist veered into the path of the car for reasons police don’t know and then was struck. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car was reportedly unhurt and remained on the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
Nephew of the woman found dead in New Albany talks abut her death.
‘I’m heart-broken’: Family of New Albany woman found dead mourns her loss
Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury

Latest News

Wayside Christian Mission
Wayside Christian Mission looking for volunteers, preparing to feed thousands on Thanksgiving Day
Sungeros employees say strike is brewing, company still negotiating
Sungeros employees say strike is brewing, company still negotiating
WAVE News celebrates 75th anniversary
WAVE News celebrates 75th anniversary
Jaron L Bobbitt
Troubleshooters: Wyandotte officer involved shooting suspect released from prison early multiple times