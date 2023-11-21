Contact Troubleshooters
Local retailers expect holiday customers to spend less

Shop local advocates are encouraging Louisville shoppers to “keep it weird” this holiday season.
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Shop local advocates are encouraging Louisville shoppers to “keep it weird” this holiday season.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) has published its online “HoLOUday Gift Guide” featuring independent businesses. Two events are also scheduled for Small Business Saturday.

According to a LIBA press release:

  • “LIBA’s West Louisville celebration, sponsored by Republic Bank and Louisville Metro, will be held in partnership with MELANnaire Marketplace and Louisville Urban League from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Norton Heathcare Sports and Learning Center, 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Festivities will include shopping at small businesses, concessions, giveaways, Santa, and children’s activities.
  • LIBA’s South Louisville celebration, sponsored by Republic Bank, Stillpoint Wellness and Louisville Metro, will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Colonial Gardens, 818 W. Kenwood Dr., and will include shopping, giveaways, music, children’s activities, and free coffee. Louisville’s Deputy Mayor Nicole George will attend the event, time TBA later this week.”

The push to shop local coincides with local retailers working to attract customers at a time when high interest rates have driven up credit card debt. Locally, retailers like Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling are relying on holiday sales.

“I think that we’re definitely running more sales,” CFO Greg Scheller said, “and they’re a little bit deeper discounts. So that’s been a good thing for us. When you do that, your profit takes a little bit of a hit. But people are buying more.”

