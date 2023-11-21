Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

More dogs experiencing THC poisoning as states continue to legalize use

As more states legalize cannabis, vets report more pets are getting sick from accidentally ingesting THC. Reporter: Tisha Powell, Videojournalist: Rebecca Knier
By Tisha Powell and Stacy Wimmer
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dog owners know their pets love to nose around, but that nosiness is becoming a problem in states with legalized marijuana.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more dogs are getting sick after eating pot products that have been dropped on the ground.

That’s because dogs process THC, the substance that makes humans high, differently.

InvestigateTV+ examines this growing danger for dog owners, and what you can do to keep your pet safe. Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF InvestigateTV+ INCLUDING THIS STORY

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday