Nelson County man arraigned, accused of murder, kidnapping plot

Mason Johnson, 22, answered to several charges in court Tuesday, including use of a weapon of mass destruction, attempted murder, and attempted kidnapping.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County man who police say had booby traps, a pipe bomb and schematics for a kidnapping and murder plot in his home is a Nelson County Jail former corrections officer.

Mason Johnson, 22, answered to several charges in court Tuesday, including use of a weapon of mass destruction, attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and impersonating a peace officer.

The investigation started Nov. 19 when Johnson tried to stop a car using police equipment.

Deputies got a warrant to search his home on Jim Clark Road where they found the bomb, traps, guns, body armor and what appeared to be a spike strip.

There were also detailed plans to kidnap Johnson’s ex-girlfriend and murder another man.

