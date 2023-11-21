Suspect in Okolona murder arraigned, bond set at $1M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in an Okolona apartment.

Rashawn Betts, 38, of Louisville, was arraigned in Jefferson District Court on domestic violence murder, burglary, assault and three counts of wanton endangerment.

Betts is charged with fatally stabbing Amy Skelton, 44, at the Jefferson Green Apartments on November 8.

A not guilty plea was entered for Betts by Judge Anne Delahanty who kept his bond at $1 million, calling him a danger to the public. If bond is posted, Betts will be placed into the home incarceration program.

Unless he is indicted by a grand jury, Betts will be back in court on November 29.

