Trial begins for man accused of killing 2 people at Rooster’s restaurant in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of killing two people at a Louisville restaurant back in 2021 just days before Christmas is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Karson Reitz is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at a Rooster’s restaurant on Preston Highway.

Reitz’s lawyers say the shooting was done in self-defense after a fight broke out between Miller, who was a former LMPD officer, and Reitz’s father, John.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Cross’s wife in 2022, John and his son Karson were at the restaurant together, when John “instigated, and was involved in a physical altercation and fight with another Roosters regular patron.”

Police said Reitz ran toward the fight with a gun in his waistband, eventually pulling it out. They said Cross stepped in after the fact, before getting shot. Attorneys for Reitz claimed he only jumped in with a gun when he feared for his father’s safety, and only pulled the trigger when he feared for his own life.

The fight broke out in front of several people, including children.

Reitz was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. He was released from jail on bond in March 2022 and placed on home incarceration.

This story will be updated.

