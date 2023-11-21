Contact Troubleshooters
Woman connected to child found dead in suitcase to serve 25 years in prison

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock sentenced Dawn Coleman to 30 years in prison with five years suspended on Tuesday.

She is set to serve 25 years total for her role in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana back in April 2022.

Coleman was arrested in San Francisco in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

