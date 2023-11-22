Chemicals spill in Kentucky train derailment
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a confirmed chemical spill in a Kentucky train derailment.
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.
The train is on a CSX line. CSX told us the derailment happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at least 15 cars were involved, including two sulphur cars that had been breached and spilled some of their contents.
One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
One family has been evacuated as a result of a derailment and teams are working to evacuate one more, Governor Beshear confirmed.
Kentucky emergency management officials say no one was hospitalized as a result of the derailment.
The sheriff told us crews are still trying to assess the situation.
The sheriff says the area is “extremely remote.”
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.
