Chemicals spill in Kentucky train derailment

There is a confirmed chemical spill in a Kentucky train derailment.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a confirmed chemical spill in a Kentucky train derailment.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.

The train is on a CSX line. CSX told us the derailment happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at least 15 cars were involved, including two sulphur cars that had been breached and spilled some of their contents.

One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One family has been evacuated as a result of a derailment and teams are working to evacuate one more, Governor Beshear confirmed.

Kentucky emergency management officials say no one was hospitalized as a result of the derailment.

The sheriff told us crews are still trying to assess the situation.

The sheriff says the area is “extremely remote.”

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

