Chemicals spill in Kentucky train derailment

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a confirmed chemical spill in a Kentucky train derailment.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.

The train is on a CSX line. CSX told us the derailment happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at least 15 cars were involved, including two sulphur cars that had been breached and spilled some of their contents.

One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One family has been evacuated as a result of a derailment and teams are working to evacuate one more, Governor Beshear confirmed.

We have reports of a train derailment in Rockcastle County. At this time, one home has been evacuated and teams are working to evacuate one more. Please stay clear of this area. We will share more information as available. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 22, 2023

Kentucky emergency management officials say no one was hospitalized as a result of the derailment.

The sheriff told us crews are still trying to assess the situation.

The sheriff says the area is “extremely remote.”

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

