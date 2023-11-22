Defense attorney in Reitz case could face discipline following mistrial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys for Karson Reitz will be in court next week to figure out their next steps after the judge declared a mistrial Wednesday.

Reitz is charged with two counts of murder for shooting Michael Miller and Bradley Cross at Roosters before Christmas in 2021.

Miller had attacked Reitz’s father.

Miller and Cross died from their wounds.

Before the trial, prosecutors asked the judge to limit what could be said about Miller’s past.

Court recordings now reveal prosecutors asked for a mistrial only one minute into Defense Attorney Steve Romines’ opening statements.

Karson Reitz’s lawyer Steve Romines believed strongly his evidence will help clear Reitz’s name.

But his tactics Tuesday could land him in jail.

“He’s a lot more than a womanizer, let’s be clear, he’s a woman beater, he’s a pedophile, he’s a stalker, he’s a fired cop, he’s a thief,” said Steve Romines.

One minute into his opening statements defending Karson Reitz’s actions that night at Roosters he went right into what prosecutors had asked the judge to block.

“Now we have, ‘he’s a fired cop, he’s a thief, he’s a stalker,’ things that have absolutely nothing to do with this case,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Milja Zgonjanin.

Judge Annie O’Connell was not happy.

“I asked you to approach if you were going to get into that information, what is the remedy?” asked O’Connell.

“An admonition,” said Zgonjanin.

“Judge the proof is coming in,” said Romines.

“A mistrial,” said Zgonjanin.

“You’re requesting a mistrial,” said O’Connell.

She only got angrier as prosecutors objected over and over again for the next two hours.

“No matter how strongly you think that that should come into evidence, I’ve told you, I’ve lost count how many times, not to get into that,” said O’Connell.

Romines was trying to tell the jury Reitz knew this background information about Miller.

Attorney Brian Butler said that’s likely key to his self defense case, but only up to a point.

“If there’s evidence in the record that I knew these things, and it impacted my decision then a judge may very well let it in, but if it’s just ‘hey I’m going to say bad things about the victim so the jury doesn’t want to convict me because I’ve painted the victim in a bad light’ that’s not appropriate,” said Butler.

U of L Law Professor Sam Marcosson said attorneys have to follow the rules the judge sets.

“The defense attorney and the prosecutor for that matter have to respect those lines and if they don’t, especially if they don’t repeatedly, and they’re told they’re close to causing a mistrial, you see the result,” he said.

Marcosson said the judge’s ruling allows the prosecutors to retry the case. The judge could issue some type of sanctions against Romines, including jailing him for contempt. Marcosson said he doesn’t know if Romines meant to cause a mistrial.

“But if it was, if that was going on, that can certainly trigger further consequences down the road,” he said.

Another hearing is set for next Wednesday in front of Judge O’Connell.

Romines did not return a phone message left at his office.

