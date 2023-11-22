Epilepsy Awareness Month: Louisville nurse shares story of overcoming severe seizures to pursue dream career

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. It’s an awareness campaign dedicated to the millions of people nationwide that suffer from the neurological disease.

Emily Hughes is an RN at Norton Health. It was her dream since she was three-years-old to be a nurse.

At eight years old she had her first seizure. Doctors put her on medicine to treat her epilepsy, but over the course of the next decade she still struggled with seizures.

She started to fall behind in school but didn’t know why.

“Educators and guidance counselors would say, ‘you’re not going to be an nurse. You’re not making these grades. You have a learning disability,’” said Hughes. “Come to find out I don’t have a learning disability. It was all that neurological medication impairing my ability to learn.”

According to doctors at Norton, Hughes had a drug resistant form of epilepsy. Not only did the medicine not work, it was reaching toxic levels in her brain.

Hughes turned to a surgery she’d long heard about and long feared to see what part of her brain was causing issues.

”This is surgery to figure out if you can actually have surgery that you need to have,” said Dr. David Sun, a neurosurgeon at Norton, “and that helped identify exactly where the seizures are coming from. So guess what? You have to have a second surgery.”

Dr. Sun was able to remove the troubled part of Hughes’s brain, and she’s been seizure free for 10 years.

”It’s a life that I’ve always wanted that I’m living right now that I never thought I would have,” said Hughes.

Emily says she’s developed a passion for neurology and is considering going back to school for it. Either way, she wants help those going through what she did.

