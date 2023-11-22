Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas

Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder suspect who deputies say escaped while awaiting trial has been arrested.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that 24-year-old Samuel Baker was arrested on local charges in El Dorado, Kansas.

Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was provided a bond reduction in August while awaiting trial and was placed on home incarceration with an ankle monitor.

Early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says Baker removed his ankle monitoring device and left his home in Somerset.

Baker was arrested with 28-year-old Adriana Brown.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Teenager killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment
(Right) Dr. Joshua Sparks
Louisville doctor raising awareness after being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease
Source: TRIMARC
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-264 ramp

Latest News

Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia Water Circus comes to Louisville
Clarksville officials are taking a closer look at the response times of their contracted EMS...
Council member’s collapse has Clarksville town council rethinking the city’s EMS contract
The ceremony was performed at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville.
Fort Knox soldiers honor President Zachary Taylor ahead of birthday
Joshua Jaynes has appealed his firing three times and each time, it has been denied.
KY appeals court upholds firing of former LMPD detective Joshua Jaynes
The judge overseeing the Brooks Houck murder case will not recuse himself from the trial.
Judge in Brooks Houck murder case will not recuse himself