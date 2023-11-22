Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - The evacuation order issued after a train derailed in Rockcastle County has been lifted.

Officials announced at a press briefing that the evacuation order was lifted as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The City of Livingston was ordered to evacuate after the derailment on Wednesday.

Rail operator CSX said Thursday that a chemical fire at the train derailment has been completely extinguished.

CSX spokesperson Bryan Tucker said in a brief email that “the fire is completely out.” He said that authorities and CSX officials are evaluating when to encourage displaced residents to return home, and they will release more information later Thursday.

Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday evening. The state of emergency allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, as needed.

Workers scrambled to set up an emergency Red Cross shelter at the Rockcastle County Middle School in Mount Vernon.

Officials tell us that training in the wake of the chemical stockpile response in Madison County was used in quickly turning the middle school gym into an overnight shelter.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff said that the train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.

The train is on a CSX line. CSX told us the derailment happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at least 15 cars were involved, including two sulfur cars that had been breached and lost some of their contents.

One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Kentucky Emergency Management officials say no one was hospitalized as a result of the derailment.

Officials say firefighting efforts have been successful in eliminating much of the sulfur dioxide that was released into the air as a result of the derailment and subsequent fire.

Emergency officials say they don’t have an estimated time as to when the evacuation order will be lifted. Local emergency officials will make the decision on when to lift that order.

CSX says it is providing a Thanksgiving meal for evacuated residents from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church on West Main Street in Mount Vernon.

