FORECAST: Clouds linger for another day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Thanksgiving: Near-average highs with sunshine

Chilly Black Friday with clouds overhead

Showers possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day; however, some sunshine may peak through the clouds this afternoon. Areas of drizzle are possible as the clouds hang overhead. Highs today top out in the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures tumble into the 30s.

Thanksgiving looks to begin with some clouds overhead but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds on Thanksgiving night. Temperatures fall into the 30s.

Clouds and chilly weather return Black Friday. Highs will only reach into the 40s during the afternoon with lows near or below freezing by Saturday morning. A few light showers are possible Sunday.

