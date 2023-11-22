Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Shopping Early Friday? Take The Coat

WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Thursday, November 23, 2023
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy At Times Friday
  • Governor’s Cup: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, But Dry
  • Light rain showers possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies with a few clouds increasing overnight as the next front approaches.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s by early Friday morning. Some sunshine at times will be mixed with mostly cloudy skies at other times for Black Friday shoppers.

Temperatures start chilly, but warm to a high near 50 degrees during the afternoon. Clouds that build in during the day will fade Friday night to at least a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are chilly once again in the 20s for many.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times for Saturday and the Governor’s Cup. Highs once again nearing 50 degrees for an afternoon high.

Rain chances increase for the second half of the weekend; a big travel day for some.

Look for rain to be rather light, but persistent. In the colder air to the north a few light snow showers or flurries will be possible.

A chilly start next week will be followed by warmer temperatures as we bring in December!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

