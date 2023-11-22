FORECAST: Some sun breaks this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Slightly warmer weather for Thanksgiving

Chilly Black Friday with clouds overhead

Showers possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and patchy drizzle will linger more to the south and east. Elsewhere, the cloud deck will slowly erode away in sections. Some will get some sun breaks into the afternoon while some may hold onto the clouds. Highs will vary from mid 40s to lower 50s. Clouds this evening will continue their trend to break a part during the overnight hours. That would allow for a cold night with lows getting closer to the freezing mark.

Thanksgiving looks to begin with some clouds overhead but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds on Thanksgiving night. Temperatures fall into the 30s.

Clouds and chilly weather return Black Friday. Highs will only reach into the 40s during the afternoon with lows near or below freezing by Saturday morning. A few light showers or patches of drizzle are possible Sunday.

