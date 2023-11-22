Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Some sun breaks this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slightly warmer weather for Thanksgiving
  • Chilly Black Friday with clouds overhead
  • Showers possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and patchy drizzle will linger more to the south and east. Elsewhere, the cloud deck will slowly erode away in sections. Some will get some sun breaks into the afternoon while some may hold onto the clouds. Highs will vary from mid 40s to lower 50s. Clouds this evening will continue their trend to break a part during the overnight hours. That would allow for a cold night with lows getting closer to the freezing mark.

Thanksgiving looks to begin with some clouds overhead but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds on Thanksgiving night. Temperatures fall into the 30s.

Clouds and chilly weather return Black Friday. Highs will only reach into the 40s during the afternoon with lows near or below freezing by Saturday morning. A few light showers or patches of drizzle are possible Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

