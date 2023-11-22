Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant Thanksgiving Day

WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Thursday, November 23, 2023
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Pleasant weather for Thanksgiving
  • Chilly Black Friday with clouds overhead
  • Showers possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Happy Thanksgiving! The day should be filled with more sunshine than the past few days.

Passing clouds will develop at times, which may slow temperatures down in some areas.

Overall, expect highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will increase on Thanksgiving night as lows drop into the 30s.

These clouds will be ahead of our next disturbance moving through on Friday, which won’t produce any rain.

Black Friday is a mostly cloudy affair, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any sunshine. Expect some peeks and periods of sun along with a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.

Overcast skies Friday night. Temperatures will be cold, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

The game for Saturday looks mainly cloudy and cool with northly winds adding a chill to the air at times. Highs looks to top our into the 40s.

Light rain showers return on Sunday and we could even see a few snowflakes mixed in for our Indiana Counties as this passes through.

