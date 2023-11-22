FORECAST: Sunshine and mild air in place for Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES

Additional clouds clear out late tonight

Pleasant and mild Thanksgiving

Light rain showers possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some additional clouds will move in this evening, only for them to depart as we get into early Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the 30s tonight, but the exact number will depend on how quickly the clouds depart.

Thanksgiving looks pleasant with a mainly sunny sky and highs reaching well into the 50s during the afternoon. Clouds will increase Thanksgiving night as lows drop into the 30s. These clouds will be ahead of our next disturbance moving through for Friday, which won’t produce any rain.

Black Friday is a mostly cloudy affair, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any sunshine. Expect some peeks and periods of sun along with a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.

Clouds will stick around for a lot of Saturday thanks to a disturbance moving in for Sunday. This disturbance will bring us some drizzle and light rain showers at times on Sunday, as well as cooler highs in the 40s.

Much of next week will be dry and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

