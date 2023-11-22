LMPD Chief’s testimony in court raises questions of her truthfulness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A statement made in court by LMPD’s chief in a lawsuit against the department has people wondering if she was telling the truth.

On Tuesday, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel testified in a civil case that questions the department’s policy during a fatal police chase back in 2021. Attorney Nick Naiser, who is representing a victim in the case, asked the chief about the whereabouts of her body camera video. The chief said under oath she wasn’t wearing one.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel: “I would’ve activated it if I had it on.”

Attorney Nick Naiser: “That’s your story and you are sticking to it.”

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel: “That’s my statement.”

Attorney Naiser: “I want to show the jury some truth and transparency. Where’s the footage chief? Did you delete it?”

Attorney Naiser showed the courtroom a photo of the LMPD chief wearing the body camera in question.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel responded to the evidence with a question, “Is this the day of the incident?”

Attorney Naiser: “Seven, six, and twenty-one. How are we supposed to believe you?”

In a statement following the incident, the LMPD Chief admits she “misspoke.”

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel full statement reads:

”The testimony I gave was to the best of my recollection of the events that occurred on July 6, 20-21. I did not recall wearing a body-worn camera that day. I misspoke. The day of the incident, I responded to the scene after the tragic accident occurred and I was wearing my body-worn camera, but it was not activated. I will remain focused on the mission ahead of me of fighting violent crime with my fellow brothers and sisters of LMPD. The citizens have spoken loud and clear that they want correct and constitutional policing and the men and women of LMPD are committed to providing those services.”

A law enforcement litigation attorney was in disbelief about what unfolded on the witness stand Tuesday.

“I don’t know how it could be an innocent mistake,” Thomas Clay, law enforcement litigation attorney, said. “If she didn’t remember she wasn’t wearing a body camera, why didn’t she just say that? She could have said she just doesn’t remember. If a patrol officer forgets and still makes an untrue statement, there are consequences.”

Following her testimony, attorneys say two things can happen: LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit investigates or she’s added to the Brady list, which contains LMPD officers whose conduct questions their truthfulness.

Clay says the person who makes a decision about the chief testimony is Mayor Craig Greenberg.

The mayor’s full statement reads:

“After providing over six hours of testimony on an incident she responded to two and a half years ago as then-Deputy Chief, Chief Gwinn-Villaroel misspoke in response to a gotcha question from a lawyer trying to inflame the jury and drive up their own payday. There is no need for any further investigation into this matter as then-Deputy Chief Gwinn-Villaroel responded to the incident in a supervisory capacity. Since taking over LMPD in January, Chief Gwinn-Villaroel has done a remarkable job building trust with the community.”

Attorneys say someone has to prove the LMPD chief was lying on purpose or if it’s an innocent mistake.

“One of the most important things a police officer has is their integrity,” Clay said. “The testimony given under oath in a proceeding such as what happened yesterday has got to be truthful with no questions and certainly the testimony given by the chief has raised questions. Those questions need to be answered.”

