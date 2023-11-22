LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-264 ramp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash on the interstate in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police received a call on Wednesday around 1:45 a.m. for a motorcycle crash on the ramp from I-65 North to I-264 West.

The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling on I-65 North and had merged onto the I-264 West ramp when he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle. EMS got there and declared him dead.

It’s not known what caused the motorcyclist to lose control as the crash continues to be investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.