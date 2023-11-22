Louisville Chef Kathy Cary says cooking for West End School students brings her joy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is known as a “foodie” town.

One of the legendary chefs who helped put the city on the map is Kathy Cary. For four decades, Cary cooked for her many fans at La Peche and Lilly’s Bistro.

She retired in 2020 and is now cooking for some new fans. They are the 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students at the West End School, where students from low-income families attend at 100% scholarship. Cary has been prepping for this dinner for several days.

The seven-time James Beard Award nominee, which is the equivalent of an Academy Award in the cooking world, is making some of her favorites this night.

”Beef bourguignon, mashed potatoes, broccoli, sautéed apples,” Cary said with a smile.

For dessert, it’s one of the first things she mastered as a teenager, her fudge brownies. She’s expecting around 30 people for this dinner.

”I did Julia Child’s beef bourguignon but left out the mushrooms,” Cary said. “They don’t like mushrooms.”

The boys sleep in the dorms on the weekdays. Volunteers, like Cary and her husband Will, make dinner for them.

“I think it’s really good,” student Markario Hamilton said. “My favorite part would probably be the broccoli. Not too hard, not too soft.”

Cary and her husband have been doing this once a month for the last couple of years.

”I get to pick the menu for these kids and for a lot of them they haven’t had this food before,” Cary said. “So, it’s fun to introduce them to carrot l’orange and say you like the orange juice and brown sugar.”

She shops and pays for all the ingredients, like the 25 pounds of potatoes for the homemade mashed potatoes.

“The potatoes are nicely seasoned,” student Royce Timberlake said. “The bread is nice and buttery. And if you ask my mom, the thing I eat the most when go to the restaurant is bread. I love bread.”

The kids devoured the food.

“When they come back for seconds, which is a big compliment, and usually half do, that means a lot to us,” Cary said.

The students were unaware their chef had cooked for celebrities including Mother Teresa, Julia Childs, and made the food for Muhammad and Lonnie Ali’s wedding reception.

”I didn’t know that until someone just told me,” student Patrick Bellucci said.

Cary says this is fun, being with the kids brings her joy.

”You just don’t quit after 50 years in Louisville doing it,” she said. “You just find new ways to cook. And in some ways to educate people. Who knows, there might be a chef out there. You never know.”

Coworkers, church groups, and friends also volunteer to cook for the boys at the West End School or restaurants might drop off food.

