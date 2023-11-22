Contact Troubleshooters
Motorcyclist dead after early morning crash on Southwestern Parkway

(Source: KNOE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Southwestern Parkway Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash in the 700 block of Southwestern Parkway around 2 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation shows that the motorcyclist was traveling north in the southbound lanes before crashing into a garbage truck that was emptying a dumpster.

EMS took the man to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after arriving, Ellis said. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

