Newborns at Norton Hospital celebrate Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 2,000 babies are born every year at Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.

On the holidays, two talented nurses take on a different role.

Stephanie Bowles and Ericka Hart are two nurses who turn into photographers to help families celebrate their newborns at Norton Hospital.

Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years – the list goes on – these two set up a special photo booth in the newborn nursery.

This week’s photoshoot includes the hospital’s newest and littlest patients dressed in Thanksgiving attire.

“(It) feels really good to be able to give them something they can take home as a memory,” Bowles said. “You know, everyone wants their picture of a newborn, but when you’re here on a holiday, it just makes it extra special to be able to dress them up or put them in a fun background.”

They do this completely free of charge for parents.

