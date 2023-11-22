NKY city council meeting ends abruptly after members walk out

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - Members of the Falmouth city council walked out of a meeting on Tuesday during a passionate speech from the mayor.

Sebastian Ernst, the Mayor of Falmouth, was speaking loudly about corruption, infrastructure and other issues when members of the council left the meeting.

Council members walked out 10 minutes into the meeting.

At one point, a police official with Falmouth said he would clear the room if order wasn’t restored.

Ernst told council members as they left that he hoped they were resigning.

“We have a failing grid and extremely high rates,” Ernst said. “We can sell our grid which is still worth millions and use those funds to rebuild our city.”

Ernst said it was crucial for residents to attend council meetings and get involved in the town’s decision-making process.

Council members weren’t available to comment.

