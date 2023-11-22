Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Passengers pleasantly surprised while traveling through Louisville airport

Passengers pleasantly surprised while traveling through Louisville airport
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Longer lines were expected at airports during the busy Thanksgiving travel period. This holiday season is expected to set records for travelers. More than 102,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) Tuesday through Sunday.

SDF passengers were pleasantly surprised by quick or non-existent lines for TSA on Wednesday morning.

The line was longest around 5 a.m. but dwindled down significantly by 6 a.m. Many people who talked to WAVE News arrived approximately two hours before their scheduled departure.

Jeff and Donna Humphrey said they were shocked to see no line at TSA when they got there around 7 a.m. “Maybe everyone left yesterday? I don’t know,” Donna wondered. “This is the most stressful thing for us is to get here and get through that hole. Once we’re through that hole, we’re on our trip,” Jeff added, staring at the TSA checkpoint.

SDF spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin said they heard the frustrations over the summer and prepared for this rush. “We obviously had a very busy summer, which told us we had a pinch point. We knew it was a pinch point,” she said. “We went from five to seven lanes. Currently they’re all in operation and it’s clearly helping to keep the wait times down.”

Chaudoin said even though the TSA checkpoint lines were significantly shorter and faster, passengers should still arrive two hours before their flights.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 2 at Rooster’s restaurant in Louisville
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
LMPD Chief’s testimony in court raises questions of her truthfulness
Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County
Old National Bank
Investigation into Old National Bank mass shooting officially closed; full documents released

Latest News

This week’s photoshoot includes the hospital’s newest and littlest patients dressed in...
Newborns at Norton Hospital celebrate Thanksgiving
This story from 1997 shows us that Brian Goode has always been a meteorologist, even before he...
WAVE News 75th Anniversary: Brian Goode 1997
Willie Bird
UPS delivers thousands of Williams Sonoma ‘Willie Birds’
UPS delivering thousands of Williams Sonoma ‘Willie Birds’
UPS delivering thousands of Williams Sonoma ‘Willie Birds’