Passengers pleasantly surprised while traveling through Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Longer lines were expected at airports during the busy Thanksgiving travel period. This holiday season is expected to set records for travelers. More than 102,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) Tuesday through Sunday.

SDF passengers were pleasantly surprised by quick or non-existent lines for TSA on Wednesday morning.

The line was longest around 5 a.m. but dwindled down significantly by 6 a.m. Many people who talked to WAVE News arrived approximately two hours before their scheduled departure.

Jeff and Donna Humphrey said they were shocked to see no line at TSA when they got there around 7 a.m. “Maybe everyone left yesterday? I don’t know,” Donna wondered. “This is the most stressful thing for us is to get here and get through that hole. Once we’re through that hole, we’re on our trip,” Jeff added, staring at the TSA checkpoint.

SDF spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin said they heard the frustrations over the summer and prepared for this rush. “We obviously had a very busy summer, which told us we had a pinch point. We knew it was a pinch point,” she said. “We went from five to seven lanes. Currently they’re all in operation and it’s clearly helping to keep the wait times down.”

Chaudoin said even though the TSA checkpoint lines were significantly shorter and faster, passengers should still arrive two hours before their flights.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.