Scams to watch out for while shopping this holiday season

The Better Business Bureau has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season.
The Better Business Bureau has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season. Particularly when it comes to online shopping.(wndu)
By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is usually about giving, but not when we’re giving to the wrong places.

Unfortunately, scams have become all too common nowadays, but they’ve evolved from your grandma’s Nigerian prince emails back in the day.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season, particularly when it comes to online shopping. But there are ways consumers can see through the scams this year.

Some scams that the BBB of Northern Indiana are warning shoppers to look out for include misleading social media ads, fake online stores and websites, and social media gift exchanges. Scammers are even going as low as creating fake charities to take advantage of the giving nature during the holidays.

A big scam the BBB is warning about this time of year is gift card scams, where scammers impersonate name brand companies with the promise of a gift card for the person’s information. It has cost shoppers almost $700 million since 2020.

That’s why the BBB urges consumers to be wary this holiday season, because this is when people are most ready to spend.

“Scammers are targeting shoppers,” said Jan Diaz, vice president of the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana. “Many of us will be shopping on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Many of us will be giving on Tuesday. So, there are a lot of things we are seeing. An uptick with online scam, and we also see some common threads in these scams themselves.”

There are ways you can avoid falling for these scams. The BBB provides resources for you to check the legitimacy of a company.

One resource is the scam tracker, a free tool to help anyone report a scam and to look up a business you think could be scamming. This includes charity organizations.

You can also reverse search an image with companies like Social Catfish, who are dedicated to preventing online scams through reverse search technology. It can tell you if a picture or advertisement is coming from the right source.

The BBB recommends shoppers to take their time when shopping this holiday season, to avoid any unnecessary stresses.

“Especially this time of year, there are a lot of scams going out there and a lot of people who know that people will be shopping and looking for those online deals,” Diaz said. “We’re asking the public to be vigilant and be aware, and not to randomly click on links that pop up — whether it’s an ad or an unsolicited text, or email, or responding to a phone call. We’re asking people not to go through with a transaction until they’ve done their research.”

There are over 100 different scams that can affect consumers throughout the year.

The BBB provides resources to help with all types of scams. You can find them by clicking here.

