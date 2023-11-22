Time capsule from 25 years ago opened in honor of WAVE 75th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday marks 75 years since WAVE signed on the air as Kentucky’s first television station. To celebrate the milestone, the staff here at WAVE News opened up a time capsule from 25 years ago.

It had been sitting out in the weather garden since 1998. Inside were several boxes taped shut.

They held photographs, newspaper clippings, and WAVE 3 memorabilia- a clock, vintage clothing-even a plastic replica of Air 3.

Also inside were some pop culture items like school uniforms, yearbooks, a Sarah McLachlan CD and a VHS tape.

