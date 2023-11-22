Contact Troubleshooters
Time capsule from 25 years ago opened in honor of WAVE 75th anniversary

The time capsule has been sitting out in the weather garden since 1998.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday marks 75 years since WAVE signed on the air as Kentucky’s first television station. To celebrate the milestone, the staff here at WAVE News opened up a time capsule from 25 years ago.

It had been sitting out in the weather garden since 1998. Inside were several boxes taped shut.

They held photographs, newspaper clippings, and WAVE 3 memorabilia- a clock, vintage clothing-even a plastic replica of Air 3.

Also inside were some pop culture items like school uniforms, yearbooks, a Sarah McLachlan CD and a VHS tape.

