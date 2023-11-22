UPS delivers thousands of Williams Sonoma ‘Willie Birds’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At UPS WorldPort in Louisville, what they call “Operation Willie Bird” was a success.

Williams Sonoma is trusting UPS to deliver tens of thousands of organic, free-range turkeys that leave the farm brined and sealed. The birds were shipped Monday night from California and arrived in WorldPort overnight for sorting.

They were delivered around the country on Tuesday. And these turkeys don’t come cheap. The fresh, organic birds range in price from $170 to $300, depending on weight.

UPS said the Willie Birds are one of their highest priorities and their team will go to extraordinary lengths to deliver them on time for Thanksgiving.

“For me and my family Thanksgiving’s always really, really hectic and there’s a lot going on so it makes it easier to know that I’m helping other people with one less thing to worry about and getting when they ordered it, how they ordered it, and they don’t have to worry about it,” UPS package handler Erica Feldhoff said.

Planning for “The Flight of the Willie Bird” started months ago.

The operation involves hundreds of UPS employees planners and operations managers, pilots, package handlers, and drivers.

There will be another round of Willie Birds shipped out for Christmas.

