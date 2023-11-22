Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS delivers thousands of Williams Sonoma ‘Willie Birds’

UPS delivering thousands of Williams Sonoma ‘Willie Birds’
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At UPS WorldPort in Louisville, what they call “Operation Willie Bird” was a success.

Williams Sonoma is trusting UPS to deliver tens of thousands of organic, free-range turkeys that leave the farm brined and sealed. The birds were shipped Monday night from California and arrived in WorldPort overnight for sorting.

They were delivered around the country on Tuesday. And these turkeys don’t come cheap. The fresh, organic birds range in price from $170 to $300, depending on weight.

UPS said the Willie Birds are one of their highest priorities and their team will go to extraordinary lengths to deliver them on time for Thanksgiving.

“For me and my family Thanksgiving’s always really, really hectic and there’s a lot going on so it makes it easier to know that I’m helping other people with one less thing to worry about and getting when they ordered it, how they ordered it, and they don’t have to worry about it,” UPS package handler Erica Feldhoff said.

Planning for “The Flight of the Willie Bird” started months ago.

The operation involves hundreds of UPS employees planners and operations managers, pilots, package handlers, and drivers.

There will be another round of Willie Birds shipped out for Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 2 at Rooster’s restaurant in Louisville
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County
Old National Bank
Investigation into Old National Bank mass shooting officially closed; full documents released
LMPD Chief’s testimony in court raises questions of her truthfulness

Latest News

UPS delivering thousands of Williams Sonoma ‘Willie Birds’
UPS delivering thousands of Williams Sonoma ‘Willie Birds’
(Right) Dr. Joshua Sparks
Louisville doctor raising awareness after being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease
Kathy Cary is a seven-time James Beard Award nominee.
Louisville Chef Kathy Cary says cooking for West End School students brings her joy
Louisville Metro police said he wasn't hearing a helmet.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-264 ramp