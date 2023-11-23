Cirque Italia Water Circus comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With dazzling contortion, master jugglers, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death, Cirque Italia is in Louisville for three days.

Under the lights and a giant blue tent near Lynn Family Stadium, there’s a nostalgic feel to a century’s long tradition.

“It’s a unique show,” Alex Acero said. “This year the show is about the 50s. So you’ll see rock and roll, Elvis Presley. It’s a show for the whole family.”

The theme revolves around a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falling asleep and dreaming of living in the revolutionary era, their description states.

Louisville welcomes performers from all over the world like Ukraine, Brazil, Portugal and Peru to name a few.

Cirque Italia is the original water circus. The stages move and performers are enveloped in waterfalls.

“The stage goes 35 feet high,” Acero described. “There are 27 computers that control the water and do all the designs that you guys see right now.”

The circus travels the country year-round with sold-out shows.

“We are families entertaining families,” Acero said.

The shows run from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 at 350 Adams Street, in the Lynn Family Stadium parking lot under a huge blue and white tent.

Show times are as follows:

November 24 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

November 25 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m.

November 26 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com. Tickets are from $20 to $50, depending on availability.

