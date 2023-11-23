Council member’s collapse has Clarksville town council rethinking the city’s EMS contract

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville officials are taking a closer look at the response times of their contracted EMS service, after it took 15 minutes for an ambulance to respond to a council member collapsing on election day.

Red Worrall collapsed at a polling station on Election Day and later died at the hospital. Witnesses called 911 but 15 minutes went by before an ambulance from New Chapel EMS got there.

The WAVE news troubleshooters have been looking at New Chapel’s response times for months.

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel owns New Chapel. Right now Noel is facing 15 criminal charges, including corrupt business influence, theft, and more.

Security video from election day shows Worrall was greeting voters at a polling location at the Renaissance Academy in Clarksville.

At 3:21 p.m., Worrall appears to stumble and starts leaning on a woman, before collapsing.

The first call to 911 came in at 3:22.

“We need an ambulance. A man has just fallen and hit his head and he’s breathing labored,” the caller said.

Witnesses gather around him as the 911 operator asks questions.

“Is he conscious?” the operator asked. “No, he’s not conscious,” the caller answered.

The caller said he’s breathing and the operator says an ambulance is on its way. That happened at 3:24 p.m.

In the meantime, a nurse who was at the polling location, starts doing CPR.

“She’s doing CPR,” the caller said.

Police get there, and the call ends. Firefighters get to the scene at 3:29 p.m.

At 3:33 p.m., a paramedic coming from a chase car gets there.

At 3:38 p.m., the ambulance, which was coming from Charlestown, shows up.

Just under 15 minutes after Worrall collapsed.

Ambulance crews put Worrall on a stretcher and take him to the hospital where he died.

“From the dispatch to getting the patient to the hospital was 25 minutes,” said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs.

On Tuesday, Skaggs spoke in front of the Clarksville Town Council about New Chapel’s response times.

Clark County has a contract with New Chapel, with Clarksville’s share costing the city $260,000 dollars.

“And as of October of this year, we’ve had 380 EMS runs in the town of Clarksville, and I had them do an average response time for our ambulances that come outside into Clarksville and it’s 10 minutes and 55 seconds.,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs says that’s at least two minutes and 55 seconds slower than national standard for EMS response.

Earlier this year, WAVE news troubleshooters calculated response times in Floyd County, where New Chapel is also contracted, for a week in November of 2022.

Troubleshooters found that New Chapel needed to arrive on scene in less than 10 minutes for 65 calls that week in order to meet their contractual obligations.

They only made it on time 35 times.

“There’s an need for faster service and a higher level of care,” Skaggs said.

Three Clarksville Town Council members sent WAVE news statements on the situation.

Town Council President and District 3 councilmember Ryan Ramsey said,

“The service that the Town of Clarksville is currently receiving from New Chapel is unacceptable. Our residents deserve better and we intend to explore every option available through continued conversations with the county commissioners and Dr. Yazel.”

At-Large councilmember Karen Henderson said:

“EMS is a priority for all of us. What happened with Red Worrall’s ambulance response time is unacceptable! We will never know had Red had the standard response time of (eight) minutes if he would still be with us. We’re all saddened by his untimely passing. We need a dedicated Ambulance service in our town to (ensure) this never happens to a Clarksville resident again. "

District 4 councilmember Mike Mustain said:

“Response times and efficiency should be a paramount concern for any municipality, unfortunately, many times it seems we settle for good until we are hit in the face with the problem of good. Good isn’t good enough, we must do better, whenever and however possible.”

The troubleshooters reported previously that when Clark County put the EMS contract out for a bid, they had a competing one that was $250,000 cheaper than New Chapel and would’ve given them two more ambulances.

They decided to extend New chapel’s contract instead.

