Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Expert: Why the media should make changes to their coverage of mass shooters

The desire for notoriety and fame is something Mass Shooting expert Dr. Adam Lankford has seen from researching several other tragedies.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The investigative file into the mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10 included several images of the shooter.

There was a selfie, social media posts and hand-written notes explaining his motive for killing his co-workers.

One of those notes was his desire to have his story told.

The desire for notoriety and fame is something Mass Shooting expert Dr. Adam Lankford has seen from researching several other tragedies. He warns the media repeatedly using the shooter’s name and pictures in their coverage can be harmful.

“People who are desperate for fame or attention are more likely to commit these crimes,” Lankford said.

The fame can be appealing to copycats, he explained.

According to Lankford, after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, for example, the number of violent threats and incidents at schools increased by 300% compared to the previous months.

He also pointed out that at least 11 of the last 20 mass shooters since 1998 specifically wrote about wanting fame including Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland High School.

“So that’s why it makes it distasteful and frankly infuriating when they are admitting this is part of their goal, something they want and then they are rewarded with exactly that,” Lankford said.

Lankford has teamed up with law enforcement and other experts to ask the media to slightly change their coverage with two basic rules.

Don’t use the shooter’s name and don’t show his picture. All other facts about the incident are not a danger for the media to report, he wrote. It’s just the name and image he says could inspire others.

Lankford said it’s something that’s gotten better through the years but is still a problem.

“I think we haven’t made as much progress as we should,” Lankford said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 2 at Rooster’s restaurant in Louisville
LMPD Chief’s testimony in court raises questions of her truthfulness
Old National Bank
Investigation into Old National Bank mass shooting officially closed; full documents released
Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County

Latest News

Today Waddell Elliot and Martin work to keep the memories and the legacy alive.
Juice Bowl 2023 kicks off with a first-ever parade
Man dead after being hit by car in St. Denis neighborhood
Motorcyclist dead after early morning crash on Southwestern Parkway
Time Capsule
Time capsule from 25 years ago opened in honor of WAVE 75th anniversary
Defense Attorney Steve Romines could face consequences following his client's mistrial
Defense attorney in Reitz case could face discipline following mistrial