Fort Knox soldiers honor President Zachary Taylor ahead of birthday

Since Taylor’s birthday falls on Black Friday this year, the tradition took place a couple of days early.
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honoring the birthday of former president Zachary Taylor, who’s buried in Louisville. Each year, wreaths are laid on his gravesite.

Since Taylor’s birthday falls on Black Friday this year, the tradition took place a couple of days early.

President Taylor was born in Virginia but moved to Louisville as a child before joining the Army.

Each year, the White House provides wreaths to honor former presidents.

