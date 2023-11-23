Contact Troubleshooters
KY appeals court upholds firing of former LMPD detective Joshua Jaynes

Joshua Jaynes has appealed his firing three times and each time, it has been denied.
By Ward Jolles and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of former LMPD detective Joshua Jaynes.

He’s the detective who lied on the search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s apartment. This is the third time that Jaynes has appealed the termination of his employment and the third time it’s been denied.

Jaynes was fired in January 2021 for violating LMPD rules in the preparation of a search warrant and untruthfulness. The warrant in question covered the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment in 2020.

Jaynes first appealed the firing to the Police Merit Board, who found Jaynes had violated two areas of LMPD’s standard operating procedures.

Jaynes then appealed to the Jefferson County Circuit Court, which also affirmed his firing. Now the same goes for the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

“In consideration of the record and the arguments presented,” the motion reads, “we cannot conclude that the findings of the Merit Board were false or arbitrary…Based on the foregoing, we affirm the Jefferson County Circuit Court’s supplemental order entered on July 13, 2022.”

Jaynes, like other officers involved in the Breonna Taylor raid, faces federal charges for violating her civil rights. It’s not clear yet if or when that trial will take place.

