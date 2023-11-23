A look behind Dare to Care’s massive effort to fight food insecurity in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The level of food insecurity is rising across the Louisville Metro, and the problem only gets worse as the holidays approach.

In the Louisville Metro area, nearly one in eight households now suffer from food insecurity, a statistic that’s caused a spike in demand at small food banks like the one at South Louisville Community Ministries.

“100% we have absolutely seen an increase in need over the past three years,” Clare Wallace, Executive Director of the South Louisville Community Ministry said.

Wallace says their food bank is visited by 30–40 families every day, and the need keeps on growing.

“I think a big thing that has happened is that folks during the pandemic were really facing some really hard financial crises, and they depleted their safety nets,” Wallace said.

But it’s not just Louisville that’s seeing the dramatic increase in need. According to the USDA, the rate of food insecurity rose from 10.2% in 2021 to 12.8% in 2022.

That’s the highest rate increase since the Great Recession in 2008. The rate is nearly 20% among children.

To address the spike in demand, it takes a large organization like Dare to Care Food Bank to help families keep food on the table. The organization works to distribute food to about 300 partners across 13 counties in the Louisville area.

“We get food donations from the federal government, from local retailers,” Dare to Care Director of Communications Alexus Richardson said. “We take that food and basically sort it.”

Some of the food donated goes to their community kitchen, where it’s then made into hot meals that are delivered to after-school programs and senior groups.

“We’re putting out thousands of meals every day across thirteen counties across Kentucky and Indiana,” Richardson said.

The rest of the food likely ends up in their large warehouse on Fern Valley Road. The facility, which Richardson says resembles a Costco, stores millions of pounds of donated food.

That food is then distributed to the organization’s 300 partners. Richardson says, last year, more than 20 million pounds of food passed through this warehouse alone.

It’s crucial supplies for families and for their many partners that help distribute it.

Wallace estimates that 80% of all the food in their food bank comes from Dare to Care.

“It’s crucial,” Wallace said. “Without their partnership, it would just be impossible to get enough for our neighbors in crisis.”

If you’d like to donate to Dare to Care or volunteer, visit DaretoCare.org.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.