Man dead after being hit by car in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in the St. Denis neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Cane Run Road, south of Shanks Lane, around 6 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Early investigation shows that the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car traveling south on Cane Run Road.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries, Mitchell said.

Officials said everyone involved stayed at the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

