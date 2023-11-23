Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after being hit by car in St. Denis neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in the St. Denis neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Cane Run Road, south of Shanks Lane, around 6 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Early investigation shows that the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car traveling south on Cane Run Road.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries, Mitchell said.

Officials said everyone involved stayed at the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 2 at Rooster’s restaurant in Louisville
LMPD Chief’s testimony in court raises questions of her truthfulness
Old National Bank
Investigation into Old National Bank mass shooting officially closed; full documents released
Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County

Latest News

Today Waddell Elliot and Martin work to keep the memories and the legacy alive.
Juice Bowl 2023 kicks off with a first-ever parade
Motorcyclist dead after early morning crash on Southwestern Parkway
Time Capsule
Time capsule from 25 years ago opened in honor of WAVE 75th anniversary
Defense Attorney Steve Romines could face consequences following his client's mistrial
Defense attorney in Reitz case could face discipline following mistrial