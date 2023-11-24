7 years after suffering stroke on air, Dawne Gee reflects, offers advice to others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Black Friday marks exactly seven years since WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee suffered a stroke live on the air during the 7:00 news.

On this year’s anniversary, she still distinctly remembers the moments leading up to her stroke.

“I literally feel bad every day, but on that day, I really felt bad,” she said. “Like, I really felt bad.”

Dawne said her family members and coworkers noticed something wasn’t quite right. Many of them even asked her if she was okay, but she continued to push on through the day, knowing she only had to make it through the 7:00 news and then she could go home.

At one point during the newscast, she said she even had to sit on the floor while nearby Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned did the weather.

“By 7:30, I felt so bad, and I thought like, how am I going to do this?” Dawne said. “And then it was my time to speak. And I knew I was speaking, but I even knew I wasn’t making sense.”

Kevin remembers listening to Dawne a few feet away and knowing something wasn’t right.

“All of a sudden the words started to slow down, and I looked over, and I was like what?” Kevin said. “And then it was like boom, you were down, and I was like oh my gosh.”

Dawne suddenly collapsed on air. She had suffered a stroke, although at the time, all anyone knew was that she needed help fast.

“I started calling out,” Kevin said. “I was like call an ambulance, do this.”

An ambulance was called and within 30 minutes, Dawne was at Norton Hospital. After her stroke, she remembers hardly anything.

“At some point, I do remember seeing my family,” Dawne said in tears. “And I remember seeing the fear on my mom’s face. My mom does not get shocked.”

Dawne was given the life-saving Activase, tPA — a drug effective for stroke patients but only within a narrow window of time.

One of the doctors at her side was Dr. Nadeem Talpur.

“If she was delayed, you know three hours, four hours for this thing, then maybe she’s not able to speak again,” Talpur said.

Talpur said timeliness was key in saving Dawne’s life.

When someone has a stroke, millions of neurons die every few seconds. For that reason, Talpur said it’s important to know the symptoms of stroke and how to respond.

The acronym BE FAST is often used as a way to recognize stroke symptoms.

It stands for:

Balance

Eyesight loss

Facial drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911

“If somebody is nearby you know, or you see anybody you know, with stroke-like symptoms, the first thing to do is call 911,” Talpur said.

If Kevin and others around Dawne at the time had not acted fast, it could have been a lot worse.

Dawne was able to speak again within hours, and after a lengthy and difficult rehab process, was able to get back to work within a year.

To this day, Dawne has not seen the video of her stroke, nor does she want to.

“My whole life changed in that few seconds,” Dawne said. “I don’t know that I ever want to see it.”

After seven years, Dawne is back doing what she loves at WAVE. She anchors three shows a day and often spends her free time at speaking arrangements or working for her nonprofit.

She also keeps in touch with her old doctors and physical therapists, and she serves as an advocate for stroke victims.

“Why do I share it?” Dawne asked. “I share it so it can be medicine for someone else. I made it. I’m making it. And so can you.”

