Black Friday shoppers search for deals, hold onto traditions

Black Friday shoppers at Cabela's in northeastern Louisville Metro.
Black Friday shoppers at Cabela's in northeastern Louisville Metro.(Source: WAVE News)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Black Friday officially kicks off the holiday shopping season for many Americans. Before Cabela’s doors opened at 5 a.m., hundreds of people waited in line for at least an hour. The first 250 people won a free Cabela’s gift card.

“I opened it up and asked my daughter ‘Is this the $500 gift card?,’” Black Friday shopper Julie Elkin said. “I can’t believe it. This will take care of most of my Christmas.”

Elkin plans on spreading holiday cheer with eight people on her Christmas list. She visits Cabela for Black Friday shopping almost every year. In Cabela’s, sales and deals are lurking around almost every corner. For many, Black Friday shopping is about the sales, but for some, it’s about traditions. Two sisters, who live almost an hour from one another, see the big shopping day as a chance to make memories together. “We started this several years ago and we just continue it throughout the years,” said Black Friday Shoppers Julie Clemments and Laura Edelen. “We used to get up at 2 a.m. But today, we got up at 3 o’clock.”

Some early Black Friday shoppers spent their morning differently. Jimmy Ritchey sat outside Cabela’s singing with his guitar and speaker for the second year while people waited for the doors to open. He believes Black Friday is about filling your heart, not your cart.

“I love being with my family,” Ritchey said. “It’s not the material stuff for me anymore. It’s more about the family.”

During the Christmas season, another holiday tradition is taking photos with Santa. Starting now and throughout December, you can get free photos with Santa at Cabela’s.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

