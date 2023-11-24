FORECAST: Chilly start fo the shoppers but overall pleasant day is ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Passing sun and clouds on this Black Friday

Some improvements for the Governors Cup Game

Rain and snow showers possible for some as we close out the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some sunshine at times will be mixed with mostly cloudy skies at other times for Black Friday shoppers. Temperatures start chilly, but warm to a high near 50 degrees during the afternoon.

Clouds that build in during the day will fade Friday night to at least a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are chilly once again in the 20s for many.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times for Saturday and the Governor’s Cup. Highs once again nearing 50 degrees for an afternoon high.

We’ll see mainly cloudy skies Saturday night as our next system gets closer. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

A quick-hitting wave of low pressure will move in Sunday to bring a general chilly rain into the start. It could start off as sleet during the pre-dawn hours Sunday but most of it will be a chilly rain during the day. As colder air arrives, the chilly rain may mix with or change to brief snow showers/flurries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.