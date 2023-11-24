FORECAST: Cool weekend with showers likely by Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds move back in tonight, stick with us through much of the weekend

Light showers likely Sunday

Cold and quiet early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds that return during the day will continue to be overhead this evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s once again early Saturday morning.

While we’ll see some sunshine in the morning, most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy, dry, and cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. That’s certainly not a terrible outlook for the Governor’s Cup football game!

Clouds will hang around Saturday night ahead of our next system moving in for Sunday.

Lows will be in the 30s Sunday morning, but nearly all of us will at least be above freezing. Sunday brings a round of light showers as our next front arrives.

A flurry or two is possible Sunday night as this moisture leaves our area, but no major impacts are expected. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday.

High pressure and reinforcing cold air will make early next week feel more like winter. Highs on Monday may not get out of the 30s in many places despite some sunshine!

We will slowly moderate in temperature toward later in the week as our next rain chance arrives before next weekend.

