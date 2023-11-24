Hungry Turkey 5K gives runners ‘guilt free’ start to Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before enjoying their Thanksgiving meal, thousands of runners participated in the Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K.

The event started at the Waterfront, with the kids dash starting at 8:45 a.m. and the 5K beginning 15 minutes later.

“It just feels good to wake up, the last race of the year for me, finish everything else guilt free,” runner Robert Metz said. “Wine, food, family. It’s a great way to start.”

Racers had their times entered into the US’s largest virtual Turkey Trot to see where they stacked up against 50,000 other runners from across the country.

