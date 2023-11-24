Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some familiar faces stopped by WAVE to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Kentucky’s first television station.

Sports anchor Bob Domine, anchor Jackie Hays, and meteorologist Tom Wills haven’t changed much. I sat down with them to talk about their time at WAVE and what they are doing now.

When asked how it felt to be back inside the WAVE building, Domine said, “Unbelievable! Brings back so many memories.”

WAVE, Kentucky's first television, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of serving the Louisville Metropolitan area. (Source: WAVE News)

There were a lot of memories made between the three. Domine, Hays, and Wills graced your TV screens for decades. Domine started back in 1973. Hays started in 1987.

“I’m grinning from the inside out,” Hays said. “It’s just a good place to be.”

Wills started in 1969.

“I retired in 2009, 40 years,” Wills said.

When you spend that much time together laughing, working crazy shifts, long stressful days and a lot of holidays, your coworkers become so much more.

“It’s family, we are all family here,” Domine said. “We felt like it’s homecoming week. It’s a reunion. The stories we can tell each other and pass along to you do what we can.”

Hays spent more than 20 years at WAVE.

“All those good memories from the Kentucky Derby’s, to flying with the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds, meeting presidents Reagan and Bush, Muhammad Ali,” Hays said. “It’s like pinch me this is real!”

Hays says she sometimes misses the thrill of news, but definitely not some aspects of the job.

“Hairspray, makeup, deadlines,” Hays said.

When Wills started, he said things were very different than they are now.

“When I started, we used paper maps,” Wills said. “The radar has been an incredible advancement. I wanted to demonstrate that weather is important to people. The science.”

Wills spent 20 years on that early morning shift and woke up when most people were sleeping.

“Someone told me when I started doing mornings you will never get used to it but, you will get used to being tired all the time,” Wills said. “That was very true.”

Wills, Domine, and Hays are enjoying retirement, their kids, grandkids. Domine still watches sports like a hawk. Wills travels with his wife. Hays took her love of horses and made it a business.

“Seven years ago, we bought a farm in Simpsonville and I run a horse boarding operation,” Hays said. “I’m a horse mama!”

“People ask me what retirement is like and I say it’s not good. IT’S GREAT!” Domine said.

And despite life moving on, they still turn to WAVE to be in the know.

“I think that commitment of serving your community,” Hays said. “Whether it’s the weather, to tell people we have a tornado, bad weather, with the sophistication we have today that we didn’t’ have back then. It’s that commitment to getting it right and doing a good job that is still true.”

There are some things that Hays, Wills, and Domine want you at home to know.

“I want these people to know how much they meant to me,” Domine said. “You say I can’t see you, but I could. I know there are 300,000 people behind that lens over there.”

“It was a privilege,” Hays said. “A privilege to sit at that desk for a lot of years. Working with good people whether they were holding the camera, pushing the buttons in studio to put a product on the air that we were proud of.”

