‘It’s a family event’: Annual Juice Bowl takes over Shawnee Park

For the first time, this year’s Juice Bowl kicked off with a parade on Thanksgiving morning. It’s a new tradition that organizers plan to bring back every year.
By Noelle Friel
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Juice Bowl took over Shawnee Park on Thursday.

Every year on Thanksgiving Day, the event brings together surrounding neighborhoods as hundreds gather to cheer on the teams taking the field.

It’s an annual tradition that many residents say they never miss.

“It’s a family event, you get to see a lot of people you haven’t seen in a long time,” said Byron Stark, whose family attends the Juice Bowl every year. “It’s just a great tradition to enjoy.”

For the first time, this year’s Juice Bowl kicked off with a parade on Thanksgiving morning. It’s a new tradition that organizers plan to bring back every year.

“It’s like a family reunion, you see people you haven’t seen in years,” said District 5 Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis. “This is the place to come if you’re trying to find that person that you haven’t seen, you haven’t talked to.”

Purvis talked about the history of the Juice Bowl and how the tradition came to be.

“History tells me, which were the older people in my family, that every Thanksgiving they would get juiced up and come down here and just play pickup football games,” Purvis said. “They didn’t have on any uniforms or any special football gear, they were just out here having fun and that’s how it started.”

“They were named the boozers and the juicers,” said Rick Taylor, the parade’s grand marshal. “They were like two different parts of town, they’d come together and do what you see right now.”

For Taylor, this Thanksgiving was about honoring his mother, who he says was the very first Juice Bowl Queen back in 1954.

“She would always talk about being the first Juice Bowl Queen, she wouldn’t let that go,” Taylor said. “Every Thanksgiving she would always make sure she would be here.”

It’s that kind of family tradition that Purvis says will keep the Juice Bowl going for generations to come.

“This can never die,” Purvis said. “We will see the youth take over this. One time, we were them.”

