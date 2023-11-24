Contact Troubleshooters
Lighting up Charlestown for the holidays

Friday night, Charlestown had its light up event with hundreds of lights illuminating the City...
Friday night, Charlestown had its light up event with hundreds of lights illuminating the City Square, Greenway Park and the Family Activities Park.(City of Charlestown)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s officially Christmas in Charlestown.

Friday night, the town had its light up event with hundreds of lights illuminating the City Square, Greenway Park and the Family Activities Park.

Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings Elementary School choirs will provide music.

The light switch flips at 6 p.m., triggering hundreds of thousands of lights around town.

Greenway Park has a 55-foot tree standing as the centerpiece of its light display with a paved path that winds through covered bridges.

The Family Activities Park hosts the Charlestown Express Train offering rides to see the city lights and also has the Winter Holiday Market filled with local vendors Thursdays through Saturdays. There’s also a holiday-themed mini golf course.

Train rides and mini golf are $5 a person.

The City Square features an animated light show that will take place nightly starting on Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m.

