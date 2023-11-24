LMPD seeking leads on vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are looking for anyone that may have information about a deadly hit and run that happened Thanksgiving night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers called to West Broadway and Madelon Court around 11:30 p.m. found the victim, an adult man, who died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

LMPD Traffic Unit investigators say the victim was walking on Broadway when he was hit. The vehicle involved and its driver left the scene and didn’t stop to try and help the victim.

The make and model of the vehicle is not currently known.

LMPD asks anyone that might have been in the area at the time, or may have information and vehicle or its driver, to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

The name of the victim has not been released.

