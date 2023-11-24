Motor vehicle services at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are coming to the motor vehicle registration system in Kentucky starting next year.

The system is the largest computer system that’s operated by the state, so people should expect a bit of a backlog come the first of the year.

The beginning of the year is a busy time for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

“It’s the time we get the first wave of new folks after all of the PVA updates have put in place in regards to taxes. For people to come in and really get everything sorted,” said Erran Huber with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

On top of that, they’re going to have to deal with the change of a system that’s been around for 40 years.

“Most of the ability that we have to move forward with our motor vehicle registrations, with plates, with boat registrations, with title transfers, with disability and accessible placards. That’s going to be unavailable to us,” Huber said.

Kentucky is moving to a system that’s been in the works since 2015, but while they do that, they’re shutting down the entire system for at least a week.

Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting Dec. 28. County clerk offices will pause all motor vehicle services starting Jan. 1.

“KAVIS will be a streamlined internal process. It’s going to improve customer service and enhance overall efficiency once fully implemented,” said Governor Andy Beshear at last week’s Team Kentucky update.

Huber says they’re concerned about the changeover.

“When it comes to technology launches, they’re almost never perfect. The state right now has no back up system in place in the events that something goes wrong,” he said.

Governor Beshear responded to the concerns last week.

“Any time you’re going to move systems, it’s not an easy process, but when we look at how antiquated our UI system got, the need to make this move is here,” he said. “We’ll get through it. It’s never great to have to shut down services or a week at a time, but we want to get this thing done.”

“Everybody who has a January birthday, myself included, we’re all going to be impacted by this and we may even see some additional impacts as we try to work through what we anticipate to be a pretty heavy backlog,” Huber said.

All late fees will be waived and all of the other services the clerk’s office provides shouldn’t be affected by this change.

And if you have thought of trying to get things done early before the new year, Huber says it doesn’t work like that and they won’t be able to do it.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.