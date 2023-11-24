Shoppers enter Black Friday with caution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day after Thanksgiving, economists are waiting to see if retailers will be thankful for Black Friday sales.

Consumer spending may be losing its punch because of inflation, higher interest rates, and credit card debt.

“I’m really not feeling optimistic because of the fact that inflation has hit us so hard,” Louisville shopper Shawna Chinn said. “But there’s really nothing you can do about it. There’s really nothing you can do, you’ve got to live your life.”

Jimmy Anderson was among shoppers on Friday expressing disappointment over Black Friday deals.

He now plans to wait until after Christmas to shop. “There will be better deals,” Anderson said. “Right now, everything is too expensive.” It is the scenario retailers did not want to see as customers under economic stress hold out for cheaper choices.

“I will say,” shopper Andrea Clayton said, “I have not seen as big of deals as has been in the past.”

