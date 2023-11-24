Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shoppers enter Black Friday with caution

Consumer spending may be losing its punch because of inflation, higher interest rates, and credit card debt.
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day after Thanksgiving, economists are waiting to see if retailers will be thankful for Black Friday sales.

Consumer spending may be losing its punch because of inflation, higher interest rates, and credit card debt.

“I’m really not feeling optimistic because of the fact that inflation has hit us so hard,” Louisville shopper Shawna Chinn said. “But there’s really nothing you can do about it. There’s really nothing you can do, you’ve got to live your life.”

Jimmy Anderson was among shoppers on Friday expressing disappointment over Black Friday deals.

He now plans to wait until after Christmas to shop. “There will be better deals,” Anderson said.  “Right now, everything is too expensive.” It is the scenario retailers did not want to see as customers under economic stress hold out for cheaper choices.

“I will say,” shopper Andrea Clayton said, “I have not seen as big of deals as has been in the past.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Teenager killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
(Right) Dr. Joshua Sparks
Louisville doctor raising awareness after being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January

Latest News

Friday night, Charlestown had its light up event with hundreds of lights illuminating the City...
Lighting up Charlestown for the holidays
For the first time, this year’s Juice Bowl kicked off with a parade on Thanksgiving morning....
‘It’s a family event’: Annual Juice Bowl takes over Shawnee Park
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Before enjoying their Thanksgiving meal, thousands of runners participated in the Louisville...
Hungry Turkey 5K gives runners ‘guilt free’ start to Thanksgiving