SnowTALK Blog 11/24

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The forecast is mainly a battle of sun vs clouds over the next couple of days. Easy enough.

The bigger challenge comes Sunday with a weak wave pushing through with light rain during the day and perhaps a mix or change to light snow Sunday night before ending as flurries. No impacts from this...except for the colder air it will bring for Monday/Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

