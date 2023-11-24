Contact Troubleshooters
Sunergos baristas stage walkout for Black Friday weekend

Unionized baristas at Sunergos walked out at 8:30 a.m. on Black Friday The walkout is...
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers at five locations of Louisville coffee shop have walked off the job.

Unionized baristas at Sunergos walked out at 8:30 a.m. The walkout is intentionally targeting the busy shopping weekend.

Sunergos workers signed with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January this year.

Workers recently filed an unfair labor practice charge against Sunergos saying they’re violating their right to organize and bargain for fair wages.

Baristas say they’re fighting for jobs that can help them pay the bills and claim management is refusing to work with them.

“The company is refusing to negotiate a contract with us,” said Clove Harrington, a Sunergos barista. “You know they’re coming to the table but they’re not doing any sort of meaningful negotiation. They’re returning the same language every time. They’re not doing any sort of movement. They’re refusing to pay us more wages and not really giving us a reason why besides they don’t want to or they don’t believe we should have it.”

The union employees plan to stay on strike throughout the weekend. They say wages start at $8.25 an hour with very few benefits.

