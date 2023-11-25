Charlestown lights up for Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The turkey is eaten and the shopping is done, so that means it’s time to turn our sights to Christmas.

What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to light up the town? That’s exactly what Charlestown did on Friday.

Hundreds of people made their way to Greenway Park in Charlestown to see the lights turn on.

“The most fabulous thing about Charlestown are our people so we look forward to this every year because it gives a chance to get out, fellowship, connect with community. It’s a great way to celebrate the end of a year,” said Charlestown mayor Treva Hodges.

People braved the cold weather, with some help of hot chocolate, to see the lights.

There’s three locations with things to do and see. Greenway Park, the city square, and the family activities park.

“We just are really excited about being able to bring these events and add a few new things each year but also keep those family traditions that everyone loves,” Hodges said.

People gathered and waited for the lights to be switched on, and the person behind the switching has a special story and is appreciative of the honor.

“It feels awesome to be here. Not the weather, but it feels awesome to get to switch the light it does,” said Ellie Schafer.

Last December, doctors found a tumor in Schafer’s brain. The cancer was removed, but it’s started to grow back again.

“Ellie doesn’t have any short term memory so she’s been homebound schooled, so the teacher she had when this all happened in 5th grade has stayed with her into sixth grade come into the home, and the school’s have been great,” said Brooke Schafer, Ellie’s mom.

But it’s not just the schools.

The community of Charlestown has thrown several benefits for Ellie.

So when mayor Hodges asked her to switch lights, she was more than happy to do it.

“It’s absolutely amazing the way a community can come out and help support one child. It’s been an amazing support,” said Brooke.

Eventually the the moment of truth came and Ellie stepped up to the plate, and smashed the button.

And thus, Christmas time in Charlestown officially begins.

The lights in all three locations were on for everyone to see and enjoy.

